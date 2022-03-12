Violinists take to the streets to collect money for Ukraine

Wim Meuris, a violin teacher who organised the concert, says "we talked to a violin teacher in Ukraine and his story has touched us very much. The people there are badly affected in a war they don't want and they can't get away." He added the action is not a political statement but an initiative to show they are not supporting the war.

The bunch played the violin using the Suzuki method, for which no leader had to stand in front of the pack as they imitate the sound they hear. The players started at the Central Station around 10 this morning. The youngest participant was only 4 years old, as the Suzuki method allows very young children to learn to play the violin.