“A stricter speed limit on motorways and separate lanes for car sharers", Flemish greens say
The Russian invasion in Ukraine has sparked a spectacular hike in energy prices. The Flemish greens of “Groen” have made a spate of suggestions to deal with the problem. "Let's not just go for a reduction in taxes on fossil fuels to help consumers, but find a more sustainable solution", the green president Meyrem Almaci says.
The federal government is to announce extra measures to reduce energy prices for fossil fuels tomorrow. They will probably reduce excise duties on petrol and diesel, and VAT on natural gas. The greens however demand a broader scope of measures in order to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels at the same time. They want to kill two birds with one stone, as their proposals should also help to solve the climate crisis.
Ticket prices for public transport should go down temporarily to give people an alternative for the car, the greens argue. However, the Flemish government recently announced these may go up instead. Car parks at stations should be free of charge to convince more commuters to take the train.
Get more people to take public transport by making it cheaper and improving access to stations
Only 6 percent tax on bicycles?
Those giving up their car should get a mobility budget, and people buying a bicycle should only pay 6 percent VAT. The latter has been approved in parliament, but is waiting for the green light from Europe.
"We need to reduce our oil consumption”, says Groen president Meyrem Almaci. “If we only reduce taxes, we will come across the same problems in two years’ time, and we will never get rid of our addiction on fossil fuels.”
The government has an immense responsibility in this issue
Stricter speed limit on motorways
The speed limit on motorways should be reduced to 110 kilometres per hour (instead of 120 now). This would reduce motorists’ fuel consumption and improve air quality, argues Almaci.
She also advocates a special rush hour lane on motorways for those sharing their car to get to work. “It’s not consumers, it is the government who has an immense responsibility here. Let’s tackle the problem at the root to saveguard our future”, Almaci adds.