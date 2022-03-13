“A stricter speed limit on motorways and separate lanes for car sharers", Flemish greens say

The federal government is to announce extra measures to reduce energy prices for fossil fuels tomorrow. They will probably reduce excise duties on petrol and diesel, and VAT on natural gas. The greens however demand a broader scope of measures in order to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels at the same time. They want to kill two birds with one stone, as their proposals should also help to solve the climate crisis.

Ticket prices for public transport should go down temporarily to give people an alternative for the car, the greens argue. However, the Flemish government recently announced these may go up instead. Car parks at stations should be free of charge to convince more commuters to take the train.

