Anderlecht beat Antwerp, jump to third place
in football, Anderlecht have leapfrogged European rivals Antwerp after winning a direct confrontation at the Brussels Lotto Park 2-1. The Brussels club reaches out for a place in the Champions’ play-offs with the best four clubs of the season, while Antwerp will have to look backwards. There are three days of play to go.
While newly-promoted Union and second-placed Club Brugge, the defending champions, are secured a place in the Champions’ play-offs, there are three candidates left for places 3 and 4: Anderlecht, Antwerp and KAA Gent.
Anderlecht had an excellent afternoon as they beat rivals Antwerp at home. Veteran striker Lior Refaelov converted a second-half penalty to make the winning goal. AA Gent can put up the pressure on Antwerp if they beat bottom-of-the-table Beerschot tonight.
On Friday, surprise leaders Union Saint-Gilloise demonstrated in Leuven, beating OH Leuven 1-4 at Den Dreef. The league's top scorer Denis Undav made 3 goals, his first of the evening was a real beauty. In-form Undav makes up for the absence of fellow striker Dante Vanzeir, who has been suspended until the end of the normal competition after slapping an opponent in the face.
Club Brugge won 1-3 at KV Oostende yesterday, making the most of several blunders by the Ostend defence and goalkeeper.
Standings ater 31 days of play (3 to go before the play-offs; top-4 to Champions play-offs for the title):
1. Union 70 points
2. Club Brugge 63
3. Anderlecht 58
4. Antwerp 56
5. KAA Gent 52 (one game less)
6. KV Mechelen 48
7. Charleroi 48
8. Racing Genk 45 (one game less)