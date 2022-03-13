Anderlecht beat Antwerp, jump to third place

While newly-promoted Union and second-placed Club Brugge, the defending champions, are secured a place in the Champions’ play-offs, there are three candidates left for places 3 and 4: Anderlecht, Antwerp and KAA Gent.

Anderlecht had an excellent afternoon as they beat rivals Antwerp at home. Veteran striker Lior Refaelov converted a second-half penalty to make the winning goal. AA Gent can put up the pressure on Antwerp if they beat bottom-of-the-table Beerschot tonight.

On Friday, surprise leaders Union Saint-Gilloise demonstrated in Leuven, beating OH Leuven 1-4 at Den Dreef. The league's top scorer Denis Undav made 3 goals, his first of the evening was a real beauty. In-form Undav makes up for the absence of fellow striker Dante Vanzeir, who has been suspended until the end of the normal competition after slapping an opponent in the face.

Club Brugge won 1-3 at KV Oostende yesterday, making the most of several blunders by the Ostend defence and goalkeeper.