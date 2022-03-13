Bread prices to go up 13 percent

The 2021 reference price of 2.39 euros for an average loaf of bread is to become 2.70 euros this year. Bakeries are free to determine their own prices since the law was changed in 2004, but the Bakkersfederatie calculates a price each year as a reference, taking into account the different costs for bakeries.



The main contributing factors for the price hike are the corona crisis and the war in the Ukraine, sparking higher prices for raw materials. But the biggest culprit is the energy bill, which went up 258 percent. Other factors include wages in the sales and production sector and general costs.

The bakers' federation underlines that their price serves as an indication for individual bakeries. Each one should determine if they will raise their prices more, or maybe less. "Each one has to make his own calculation."