"Dealer" is the big winner at the Ensors with 9 awards

"Grond" was crowned as the best TV series. It is about a brother and sister who hail from Morocco and who want to take over the business of their father, who was an undertaker. However, modernising the business is more complicated than thought. The series was aired on the commercial channel Play4.



The Ensors had "gender-neutral" awards for the best actors: no separate trophies for men and women, but just one in each category. Ironically, the four trophies all went to men. This was a little bit unfortunate, agreed actress Veerle Baetens: "Men often get the best parts in a movie, so they have a better chance to score. The intention was good, but maybe this comes too early."