"Dealer" is the big winner at the Ensors with 9 awards
The film "Dealer", the debut of film director and former actor Jeroen Perceval, won as many as nine Ensor awards. The Ensors are the most important Flemish movie and television awards.
"Dealer" had been nominated 14 times and won in 9 categories, including "Best Movie" and "Best Script". The film tells the story of a 14-year-old boy who wants to escape from the world of drugs. Jeroen Perceval based the story partly on his own past experiences.
VIDEO: The Flemish PM and Culture Minister Jan Jambon had the honour to announce the "Best Movie".
"Grond" was crowned as the best TV series. It is about a brother and sister who hail from Morocco and who want to take over the business of their father, who was an undertaker. However, modernising the business is more complicated than thought. The series was aired on the commercial channel Play4.
The Ensors had "gender-neutral" awards for the best actors: no separate trophies for men and women, but just one in each category. Ironically, the four trophies all went to men. This was a little bit unfortunate, agreed actress Veerle Baetens: "Men often get the best parts in a movie, so they have a better chance to score. The intention was good, but maybe this comes too early."
Watch the trailer of "Dealer" here: