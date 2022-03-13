First strawberries of the season presented at the royal palace

This tradition was interrupted for two years due to corona, but has been picked up again. The so-called "Ghesellen van de Aardbei" (the strawberry companions) came to the palace to deliver the first strawberries to the king themselves. However, king Filip could not be there; his place was taken by Nancy Monteyne this time. She is the deputy protocol officer.

Two members of the Ghesellen could no longer be present due to physical problems. "The mind is strong, but the legs are weak", a statement said. "Theo Vanderhallen and René Voet shared their expertise and enthusiasm in the society for years, and we want to thank them for all the beautiful moments."

The real start of the strawberry season was last Wednesday, when the first red fruits were auctioned on the market. This was a week later than usual, due to the weather. The cash raised by the first batches went to a Ukraine fundraiser, our colleagues of Radio 2 Antwerpen report.