More Flemish farmers battling financial and mental problems

“We had 232 new cases for the whole of last year, while this year we have seen 70 new cases in January and February alone”, explains Verté. If the trend continues, this would mean over 400 cases this year, almost double the amount of least year.

Animal feed often includes raw materials from Russia or the Ukraine, while we have all felt the impact of rising energy prices. “Many farmers were already in dire straits and the situation is not improving. The pig sector is going through rough times”, says Verté.

However, other sectors who normally manage to stay out of trouble, like the horticultural sector, are also facing problems now. They can hardly pay the heating bill for their greenhouses. “We haven’t received many concrete calls for help yet here, but we hear from people that ‘a bomb has exploded’ there as well.”