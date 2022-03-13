10 years ago: the story of the Sierre bus disaster told in an emotional video
Today, it is ten years ago to the day that a Belgian bus carrying school children crashed in a Swiss tunnel in the area of Sierre. 28 people got killed, most of them young school children from schools in Lommel and Heverlee. This video takes us back to March 2013 in an emotional report.
The children were returning from a skiing holiday when the bus crashed into a concrete wall of an emergency exit inside the tunnel - the exact reason is still unclear, there were no other vehicles involved.
It was the worst traffic accident in Switzerland in 30 years, killing 22 children and 6 adults, including the two bus drivers. 24 other children survived the accident.
Many victims were from schools in Heverlee (near Leuven) and Lommel (Limburg province). The accident sent a shock wave through Belgium, PM Elio Di Rupo said: "There are no words to express what we feel. We are all in shock." The image of the children's coffins in a big depot is something that many still remember.