10 years ago: the story of the Sierre bus disaster told in an emotional video

The children were returning from a skiing holiday when the bus crashed into a concrete wall of an emergency exit inside the tunnel - the exact reason is still unclear, there were no other vehicles involved.

It was the worst traffic accident in Switzerland in 30 years, killing 22 children and 6 adults, including the two bus drivers. 24 other children survived the accident.

Many victims were from schools in Heverlee (near Leuven) and Lommel (Limburg province). The accident sent a shock wave through Belgium, PM Elio Di Rupo said: "There are no words to express what we feel. We are all in shock." The image of the children's coffins in a big depot is something that many still remember.