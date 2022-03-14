Economy
“180 Belgian SMEs willing to hire Ukrainian refugees”

The temping agency Adecco is appealing to Belgian small and medium-sized businesses to hire Ukrainian refugees.  Registered Ukrainian refugees can work here for up to three years and there’s a realisation many won’t be going home just yet.

Colin Clapson

Adecco believes SMEs can play an important role.  The smaller scale of their operations will allow a more personal approach tailored to the individual needs of refugees.

“There’s been quite a response” says Adecco’s Frédéric Van Waeijenberge. “180 businesses have already indicated an interest and a willingness to help refugees from Ukraine.  Remuneration and working conditions will be identical to those of all other temporary workers”.

 

