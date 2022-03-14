AA Genk just a point shy of top 4 place, KRC Genk beaten in the Limburg derby

On Sunday there was an important victory for RSC Anderlecht. Vincent Kompany’s men’s 2-1 home win against Royal Antwerp FC sees them leapfrog over the Great Old into third place. KRC Genk poor season continues. They were beaten 0-1 at home in the Limburg derby by Sint-Truiden.

On Sunday evening KAA Gent beat bottom club Beerschot 0-2. This result combined with the result of the last match of the weekend, the Liège derby between Standard and RFC Seraing means that Beerschot are now relegated to the Second Division. With three games left they are 10 points behind RFC Seraing that beat neighbours Standard 0-1.