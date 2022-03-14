AA Genk just a point shy of top 4 place, KRC Genk beaten in the Limburg derby
As ever it was an exciting weekend of football in Belgian First Division. On Friday the league-leaders Union Saint-Gilliose came back from a goal behind to beat Oud-Heverlee Leuven 1-4. Saturday saw KV Mechelen draw 2-2 at home against Sporting Charleroi, while later in the day Zulte Waregem enjoyed a 3-0 home win against KAS Eupen. Also, on Saturday Cercle Brugge won 2-0 at home against KV Kortrijk. In the second all-West Flemish game of the evening second-placed Club Brugge beat KV Oostende 1-3.
On Sunday there was an important victory for RSC Anderlecht. Vincent Kompany’s men’s 2-1 home win against Royal Antwerp FC sees them leapfrog over the Great Old into third place. KRC Genk poor season continues. They were beaten 0-1 at home in the Limburg derby by Sint-Truiden.
On Sunday evening KAA Gent beat bottom club Beerschot 0-2. This result combined with the result of the last match of the weekend, the Liège derby between Standard and RFC Seraing means that Beerschot are now relegated to the Second Division. With three games left they are 10 points behind RFC Seraing that beat neighbours Standard 0-1.
The league table after 31 games
1.Union Saint-Gilliose – 70 points
2.Club Brugge – 63 points
3.RSC Anderlecht – 58 points
4.R Antwerp FC – 56 points
5.KAA Gent – 55 points
6.KV Mechelen – 48 points
7.Sporting Charleroi – 48 points
8.KRC Genk – 45 points
9.Cercle Brugge – 43 points
10.Sint-Truiden – 42 points
11.OH Leuven – 40 points
12.KV Kortrijk – 37 points
13.Standard de Liège – 33 points
14.KV Oostende – 32 points
15.Zulte Waregem – 32 points
16.KAS Eupen – 31 points
17.RFC Seraing – 26 points
18.Berschot – 16 points