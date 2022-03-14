Blast rocks Brussels’ Marollen

It was around 8:30 AM that the explosion rocked the area of the Brussels Court of Justice. The fire brigade attended the scene and soon had the ensuing fire under control.

“We set up a medical aid point in the immediate vicinity of the house” says the fire service’s Walter Derieuw. “We treated two people. One had breathed in too much smoke and needed to be hospitalised”.

The premises are badly damaged. The City of Brussels is providing emergency accommodation for the two residents. The fire service is examining the house to determine the cause of the blast.



(Photos: Brussels fire service)

