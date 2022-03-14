Breakthrough in the case of murder teacher: former pupil confesses

More than a year since the murder there has been a breakthrough in the investigation into the murder of the teacher Mieke Verlinden. On 10 November 2020 the 59-year-old teacher was stabbed 101 times in her own home.

Nothing was stolen and a purse containing cash was left lying on the table in Ms Verlinden’s dining room. Since then, detectives have been desperately searching for clues for and a motive and that would lead to the arrest of a suspect.

DNA was found at the murder-victim’s home, and this enabled detectives to ascertain that Mieke Verlinden’s killer was a man. Later the Examining Magistrate in charge of the investigation ordered wide-scale DNA testing in an effort to catch the killer. Recently a 37-year-old man from the Antwerp district of Berchem was invited to give a DNA sample. The man is one of murdered teacher’s former pupils.

However, before a DNA sample had been taken, the man confessed to Mieke Verlinden’s murder on Sunday evening. The 37-year-old man has no criminal record.

A DNA sample taken from the man will be examined later today.