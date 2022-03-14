Breakthrough in the case of murder teacher: former pupil confesses
A 37-year-old man from Berchem in Antwerp Province has confessed to the murder of a 59-year-old teacher in 2020. The Antwerp Judicial Authorities say that the man is a former pupil of Maria, who was known as Mieke, Verlinden. The man’s arrest and his confession followed large-scale DNA testing programme that was carried out as part of the investigation into Mieke Verlinden’s murder.
More than a year since the murder there has been a breakthrough in the investigation into the murder of the teacher Mieke Verlinden. On 10 November 2020 the 59-year-old teacher was stabbed 101 times in her own home.
Nothing was stolen and a purse containing cash was left lying on the table in Ms Verlinden’s dining room. Since then, detectives have been desperately searching for clues for and a motive and that would lead to the arrest of a suspect.
DNA was found at the murder-victim’s home, and this enabled detectives to ascertain that Mieke Verlinden’s killer was a man. Later the Examining Magistrate in charge of the investigation ordered wide-scale DNA testing in an effort to catch the killer. Recently a 37-year-old man from the Antwerp district of Berchem was invited to give a DNA sample. The man is one of murdered teacher’s former pupils.
However, before a DNA sample had been taken, the man confessed to Mieke Verlinden’s murder on Sunday evening. The 37-year-old man has no criminal record.
A DNA sample taken from the man will be examined later today.