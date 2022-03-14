Magnet fishers find grenades in Ghent waterway

The fishers included Timohdie, a Dutch YouTube influencer: “It’s one of my many hobbies” he explained. “I do it for charity”.

Timohdie travels to various locations to magnet fish. He sells what he finds and donates the cash to a lad from Schelle (Antwerp Province), who needs a special brace.

“The brace costs 30,000 euros. That’s why we are collecting!”

Experience taught Timohdie grenades were for the picking in the waters on the Watersportbaan and that he needed to be careful.

“I hit the jackpot the first time I threw out my line. Luckily we are experienced and know what to do: to keep the projectiles wet and call the police”.

Ghent police arrived soon after noon.

“We found some ten projectiles, mostly hand grenades, a grenade used in exercises and one with mustard gas” says officer Liesbeth De Pauw.

“The magnet fishers have a licence and did a good job. A security zone was laid out and DOVO, the bomb squad, attended the scene. The projectiles were taken away to be dismantled safely elsewhere”.

Timohdie believes they probably date from the Second World War.