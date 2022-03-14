Man dies as police chase suspect through Brussels tunnels

Gilles Blondeau of Halle-Vilvoorde prosecutors takes up the story: “Police from the AMOW zone (Asse-Merchtem-Opwijk-Wemmel) were called to a domestic in Asse (Flemish Brabant). When they arrived the suspect had already fled the scene. A patrol noticed the suspect in a vehicle with three others and started to pursue the car”.

The 20-year-old driver made for Brussels entering the tunnels at high speed.

“In the Annie Cordy Tunnel the driver wanted to turn off but hit the central reservation” says Sarah Durant of Brussels prosecutors. “The vehicle then hit the tunnel wall and somersaulted several times. A 21-year-old in the vehicle was killed in the accident”.

The fire service freed the three others. Two people including the suspect were seriously injured.

“A traffic expert attended the scene to establish exactly what happened. The car with the suspect in it and the police vehicle didn’t make contact. The driver lost control of his vehicle as a result of his own actions”.

Brussels prosecutors are investigating the driver, who is suspected of unpremeditated manslaughter in a collision, driving without a licence and inappropriate driving. So far, it has not yet been possible to question the survivors. Halle-Vilvoorde prosecutors are investigating the suspect in relation to domestic violence.