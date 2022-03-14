Middle-income households hardest hit by spiraling energy costs

The researchers also calculated the impact of the measures taken by the Federal Government to try and soften the financial blow of the energy price hike. These are the temporary VAT reduction on electricity from 21% to 6%, the one-off heating grant of 100 euros per connection, and the extension of the extended social energy tariff until the end of June.

The extended social tariff was introduced at the beginning of 2021 during the corona crisis. Under this measure 1 million households (twice the number prior to its introduction) became entitled to the social tariff. The impact of the automatic indexation of wages, pensions and benefits was also considered.

The study concludes that the automatic indexation is the pre-eminent measure that most effectively absorbs the loss in purchasing power caused by the sharp rise in energy prices.

However, this mainly benefits those on higher incomes, to the extent that it compensates for the loss of purchasing power for those in the highest income decile.

The extension of the social tariff together with the automatic indexation of wages pensions and benefits ensures that most families in the lowest two income deciles have seen their loss of purchasing power compensated.

KUL’s Jonas Vanderkelen told VRT News that one in six households is currently entitled to the social tariff and we see that this is an important buffer to absorb their loss of purchasing power."

Meanwhile, the impact of the reduction in VAT on electricity is limited. Even more so because this measure serves to moderate inflation somewhat and has the additional effect of shifting the automatic indexation of wages, pensions and benefits a little further over time.

If we take all existing measures and new measures into account, the conclusion is that the lowest incomes in particular have seen their loss of purchasing power compensated for. This is in stark contrast to middle income families.

"We see middle income households that are losing a lot of purchasing power," says Mr Vanderkelen. "And that is closely linked to consumption. The more a family consumes, the greater the impact of the price increase and the greater the loss of their purchasing power."