Middle-income households hardest hit by spiraling energy costs
A study carried out by researchers at Leuven University (KUL) has found that middle income households are being hit the hardest by the spiraling cost of energy. The study takes into account the measures already taken by the Federal Government (100-euro energy cheque, temporary reduction in VAT on electricity,..) when making its calculations. Those on the lowest incomes benefit from a reduced “social’ tariff on their gas and electricity. Meanwhile those on high incomes have seen a large portion of the increased cost of energy compensated for by indexed-linked increases in their salaries.
Economists from KU Leuven and UC Leuven (Louvain-la-Neuve) have mapped out the impact of higher gas and electricity prices on the purchasing power of Belgian households. Their calculations are based on the price increases that came into effect between January 2021 and January 2022.
The impact has been felt by all households, except those that still have fixed-price contracts agreed before the price of gas and electricity started to rise so dramatically.
The share of income that households spend on energy differs greatly. Families in the lowest income decile spend an average of 7.3% of their disposable income on gas and electricity, while households in the highest decile spend an average 2.3% on domestic energy.
At first glance, you might think that the lower income groups with a variable energy contract are feeling the pinch of the energy crisis the most. A household in the lowest income decile is currently spending an average of 186 euro/month heat and light. Those in the highest income decile are spending 265 euro. This is because they often live in larger houses and have more appliances that use electricity. However, when we look at this as a proportion of disposable income those in the lowest income decile spend 11.3% of their income on energy, while this is just 3.8% among those in the highest income decile.
Compensatory Measures
The researchers also calculated the impact of the measures taken by the Federal Government to try and soften the financial blow of the energy price hike. These are the temporary VAT reduction on electricity from 21% to 6%, the one-off heating grant of 100 euros per connection, and the extension of the extended social energy tariff until the end of June.
The extended social tariff was introduced at the beginning of 2021 during the corona crisis. Under this measure 1 million households (twice the number prior to its introduction) became entitled to the social tariff. The impact of the automatic indexation of wages, pensions and benefits was also considered.
The study concludes that the automatic indexation is the pre-eminent measure that most effectively absorbs the loss in purchasing power caused by the sharp rise in energy prices.
However, this mainly benefits those on higher incomes, to the extent that it compensates for the loss of purchasing power for those in the highest income decile.
The extension of the social tariff together with the automatic indexation of wages pensions and benefits ensures that most families in the lowest two income deciles have seen their loss of purchasing power compensated.
KUL’s Jonas Vanderkelen told VRT News that one in six households is currently entitled to the social tariff and we see that this is an important buffer to absorb their loss of purchasing power."
Meanwhile, the impact of the reduction in VAT on electricity is limited. Even more so because this measure serves to moderate inflation somewhat and has the additional effect of shifting the automatic indexation of wages, pensions and benefits a little further over time.
If we take all existing measures and new measures into account, the conclusion is that the lowest incomes in particular have seen their loss of purchasing power compensated for. This is in stark contrast to middle income families.
"We see middle income households that are losing a lot of purchasing power," says Mr Vanderkelen. "And that is closely linked to consumption. The more a family consumes, the greater the impact of the price increase and the greater the loss of their purchasing power."