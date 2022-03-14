New registration centre for Ukrainian refugees opens

Ukrainian refugees have 90 days in which to register after they arrive in the EU. After registration they qualify for accommodation and medical and other social provisions for up to three years. People who already have accommodation had been asked to wait a while before they register as the immigration services were struggling to cope with the influx.

The new centre allows the immigration service to operate 40 counters. Only ten were available at Bordet. The Bordet centre is now closed.

On Sunday 658 Ukrainian refugees registered. Since the centre opened 6,048 Ukrainian refugees registered in Belgian and will receive an A card. 2,059 refugees said they already had accommodation. The authorities will provide accommodation for the others.