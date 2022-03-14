Police shoot dead suspected burglar

The police intervention followed a fracas between neighbours with one man claiming he caught his neighbour trying to burgle his property. “A member of the public called the police after he saw a neighbour try to break in” says Pieter Strauven of the public prosecutor’s office. “When local police attended the scene, the suspect threatened officers with a crowbar”.

Police sought re-enforcements, but before they could arrive the suspect attacked an officer with a knife injuring his face.

A specialised unit was called in after the suspect barricaded himself in his home armed with a knife. The suspect was shot dead during the intervention that followed.

The suspect was in his seventies and battled mental issues. The injured officer is in hospital where he needs an operation but he is not in any danger.