Price of diesel and gas set to fall, price of heating oil set to rise

In a press release issued on Monday morning the Federal Economy Department said that from tomorrow the maximum price for a litre of diesel will fall by 20.7 eurocent to 2.08 euro. Meanwhile, the price of heating oil is set to rise.

From Tuesday 15 March you should pay no more than 1.12 euro/litre for order greater than 2,000 euro. A maximum price of 1.15 euro may be charged for orders for less than 2,000 litres of heating oil.