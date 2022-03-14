Price of diesel and gas set to fall, price of heating oil set to rise
The Federal Economy Department has announced that the maximum price that can be charged for diesel will fall from tomorrow (Tuesday 15 March). Meanwhile, European gas prices have fallen because of the news that Ukraine and Russia are to continue talks on a possible ceasefire. It’s not all good news though as the maximum price for heating oil is set to rise again. From tomorrow suppliers will be allowed to charge as much as 1.18 euro for a litre of heating oil.
In a press release issued on Monday morning the Federal Economy Department said that from tomorrow the maximum price for a litre of diesel will fall by 20.7 eurocent to 2.08 euro. Meanwhile, the price of heating oil is set to rise.
From Tuesday 15 March you should pay no more than 1.12 euro/litre for order greater than 2,000 euro. A maximum price of 1.15 euro may be charged for orders for less than 2,000 litres of heating oil.
Good news on gas
For the time being at least there is some good news on the price of gas in Europe. The news that Russia and Ukraine are continuing talks on a ceasefire has seen the price of gas fall on the Amsterdam Gas Exchange.
The Amsterdam Gas Exchange serves as a guideline for European gas price. On Monday morning the price of gas sold at the Amsterdam Gas Exchange fell by 10% to 118 euro per megawatt hour.