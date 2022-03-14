The Rolling Stones to play in Belgium

The last Stones’ concert in Belgium was at TW Classic in 2014.

Mick Jagger(78) and Keith Richards(78) are playing 13 venues across ten countries as party of their SIXTY tour that starts in the Spanish capital Madrid on 1 June. The Stones are without drummer Charlie Watts, who died at the age of 80 last summer. He is being replaced by Steve Jordan.

The Belgian concert is the Stones’ ninth concert in Belgium. Both in 2007 and 2014 they played Werchter. The King Boudewijn Stadium means that they will be playing in Belgium for the first time in a sports stadium. Earlier concerts took place at festivals and at concert halls.

In recent days the VRT Tower marked the news of the Stones’ Belgian concert with a special illumination.