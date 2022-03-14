Russian target evacuated after bomb alert
Everybody at the Russian Centre for Sciences and Culture had to leave the building Monday morning following a bomb alert. Police had been told an explosive device had been planted at the Russian centre in the Middaglijnstraat in Sint-Joost (Brussels).
It was shortly before 10AM that a caller alerted police in the Brussels North zone. Police told everybody present, some ten people, to leave the building. They also cordoned off the area and searched the building. No device was found. The police lifted the cordon at 3PM on Monday.