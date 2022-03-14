Stalking victims handed alarm button

Each year some 20,000 complaints about stalking are filed. Suspects are often former partners, who are desperate to rekindle their relationship or are seeking revenge. Stalking often leads to physical violence and in 110 cases a year there is a threat to life.

The authorities have now launched a project providing stalking victims with an alarm in the hope of avoiding tragedies. Stalking victims can slip the device into their pocket and press the button. Via your smartphone this sends a signal to the police emergency room where officers can see where you are. A police team that should reach you within ten minutes is immediately dispatched.

A trial in Ghent has been successful. 40 women were given a device during the past four years. The device was used on twenty occasions leading to ten arrests. 90% of the women using the device said they felt safer. The device has the advantage of being discrete. Stalkers can’t see that it is being activated.

The project is now being rolled out across East and West Flanders. People eager to get a device should contact their local police. Well-being centres, the CAWs, and local social services can also refer you to the police.