Violent road rage incidents on the increase

Of those surveyed a quarter said that other motorists hogging the middle lane rather than using it just to overtake causes them the greatest irritation when they drive on a motorway. Second in the list of irritating behaviour is tailgating. 14% of respondents said that this gets their goat. Meanwhile, 12% are irritated by other drivers using their mobile phones while behind the wheel.

When driving in built-up areas respondents said that the most irritating thing another motorist can do is to fail to indicate. Second on the list is other drivers using their mobile phone while driving. 21% of respondents said that this irritates them. 15% said that other drivers entering an overcrowded intersection and blocking other road users cheeses them off.

In a statement released on Monday morning Vias said “The coronavirus pandemic seems to have caused certain forms of aggression to become more commonplace behind the wheel. Getting out of your car to give an explanation or even to apologise to another driver is never a good idea. The very fact of getting out of your car may be taken the wrong way by the other driver. In all circumstances, common sense and courtesy are important. Courtesy is contagious and it encourages other road users to behave in a positive way too.”