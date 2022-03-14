Violent road rage incidents on the increase
Figures released by the road safety institute Vias show that physical violence between motorists has increased during the past five years. 7% of those that took part in the survey on aggressive and irritating behaviour on the country’s roads said they had been the victim of physical violence in the past year. This is up from 2% in 2017.
However, the percentage of drivers that said that they had been the victim of some form of aggressive behaviour (including verbal aggression) while motoring has remained stable. Last year this was 54% of respondents compared with 87% of respondents in 2017. Meanwhile, one in 15 respondents said that they had got out of their vehicle “to fight it out” with another driver.
Hogging the middle lane causes the most irritation
Of those surveyed a quarter said that other motorists hogging the middle lane rather than using it just to overtake causes them the greatest irritation when they drive on a motorway. Second in the list of irritating behaviour is tailgating. 14% of respondents said that this gets their goat. Meanwhile, 12% are irritated by other drivers using their mobile phones while behind the wheel.
When driving in built-up areas respondents said that the most irritating thing another motorist can do is to fail to indicate. Second on the list is other drivers using their mobile phone while driving. 21% of respondents said that this irritates them. 15% said that other drivers entering an overcrowded intersection and blocking other road users cheeses them off.
In a statement released on Monday morning Vias said “The coronavirus pandemic seems to have caused certain forms of aggression to become more commonplace behind the wheel. Getting out of your car to give an explanation or even to apologise to another driver is never a good idea. The very fact of getting out of your car may be taken the wrong way by the other driver. In all circumstances, common sense and courtesy are important. Courtesy is contagious and it encourages other road users to behave in a positive way too.”