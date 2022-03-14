Winner of the Ukrainian version of ‘The Voice’ performs in Lier café

Although few people if anyone here in Belgium will have heard of Anna Hodorovskaya, she shot to fame in Ukraine after winning ‘The Voice’ there in 2013. Only having arrived in Lier just a few days ago she took centerstage during a benefit concert for the victims of the war in her home country. The concert took place at the De Zimmer café on the Zimmerplein in the heart of Lier on Saturday evening.

The concert’s organiser Bert Embrechts told VRT Radio 2 Antwerp that “Anna arrived in Belgium 5 days ago. She fled Kiev with her mother. I came into contact with her through a friend from Retie (Antwerp Province) that is a booking agent and books a lot of foreign artists. She is currently staying with him.”

"The concert was of course put together very much at the last minute. The guitarist only arrived in Belgium the previous day. These are people that are in shock and yet they still find the energy and strength to play a benefit concert for Ukraine. It is really admirable”.

"Anna, is an incredible singer. She gave us goose bumps from the first moment that she took the stage. Not only among the musicians but you felt the vibe resonate through the building. It was a full house. The concert itself was free, but those in attendance were able to make a donation for Ukraine", Mr Embrechts told the VRT.