173 COVID-19 patients in Belgian ICUs
The public health science institute Sciensano has released the latest figures on the coronavirus pandemic in Belgium. They show a big fall in the number of patients with COVID-19 that are being cared for in the ICUs of the county’s hospitals. Meanwhile, the 7-day average for new infections is up by almost 1 third.
During the week from 5 to 11 March an average of 7,936 people in Belgium tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is 31% up on the previous week 26 February to 4 March.
Between 5 and 11 March an average of 34,866 people were tested for coronavirus in Belgium each day. Of those tested 24.6% tested positive for coronavirus, a rise of 4.2% on the previous week. Between 5 and 11 March the basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus in Belgium stood at 1.05. This means that on average every 100 people with the virus infected a further 105 others.
Hospitalisations and deaths
On Monday 14 March there were 2,100 patients with COVID-19 in the country’s hospitals, a rise of 1% on this time last week. This includes all patients that have the virus and not only those that were hospitalised because of it. Of these 173 are on intensive care wards, a fall of 16% on a week ago.
The number of hospitalisation of people with COVID-19 is up slightly. During the week from 8 to 14 March an average of 151 people with COVID-19 were hospitalised each day, a rise of 7% on the previous week. This figure only includes those hospitalised specifically due to illness caused by them having contracted COVID-19.
During the week from 5 to 11 March an average of 19 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Belgium to 30,408.