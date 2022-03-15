173 COVID-19 patients in Belgian ICUs

On Monday 14 March there were 2,100 patients with COVID-19 in the country’s hospitals, a rise of 1% on this time last week. This includes all patients that have the virus and not only those that were hospitalised because of it. Of these 173 are on intensive care wards, a fall of 16% on a week ago.

The number of hospitalisation of people with COVID-19 is up slightly. During the week from 8 to 14 March an average of 151 people with COVID-19 were hospitalised each day, a rise of 7% on the previous week. This figure only includes those hospitalised specifically due to illness caused by them having contracted COVID-19.

During the week from 5 to 11 March an average of 19 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Belgium to 30,408.