8 arrests after more than 11 tonnes of cocaine is seized at Antwerp docks

During the ongoing Sky ECC investigation detectives came across an organisation that is involved in the trafficking of narcotics through the port of Antwerp. The drugs were brought to Antwerp in containers aboard ships from South America. Once in Antwerp the contents of the containers were trans-shipped into European containers using the so-called “switch method”.

Assistance from dock workers was essential in order for this to be done. The suspects are alleged to have switched a total of 14 consignments of cocaine from South American to European containers. A total of more than 11 tonnes of cocaine was transferred in this way.

On Tuesday several properties were searched and 8 people were arrested in Antwerp, Geel, Kontich Rumst (all Antwerp Province) and Stekene (East Flanders).

The brain behind the operation is a 34-year-old man currently resident in Dubai. He has not yet been arrested.