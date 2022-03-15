8 arrests after more than 11 tonnes of cocaine is seized at Antwerp docks
Further arrests have been made as part of the on-going investigation into encrypted messages sent by criminals using the Sky ECC messaging system. This time 8 arrests were made. Those arrested are suspected of being involved in the smuggling of more than 11 tonnes of cocaine that was seized at Antwerp docks. The drug trafficking operation is reported to have been organised by a man that is currently resident in Dubai.
During the ongoing Sky ECC investigation detectives came across an organisation that is involved in the trafficking of narcotics through the port of Antwerp. The drugs were brought to Antwerp in containers aboard ships from South America. Once in Antwerp the contents of the containers were trans-shipped into European containers using the so-called “switch method”.
Assistance from dock workers was essential in order for this to be done. The suspects are alleged to have switched a total of 14 consignments of cocaine from South American to European containers. A total of more than 11 tonnes of cocaine was transferred in this way.
On Tuesday several properties were searched and 8 people were arrested in Antwerp, Geel, Kontich Rumst (all Antwerp Province) and Stekene (East Flanders).
The brain behind the operation is a 34-year-old man currently resident in Dubai. He has not yet been arrested.