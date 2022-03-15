“18,000 places for Ukrainian refugees by 31 March”

Flemish premier Jan Jambon (nationalist) announced the plans at a news conference on Monday.

Local authorities have been instructed to create reception places in care homes, holiday villages, empty holiday centres, convents and monasteries.

Mr Jambon also told reporters that his administration would be at work increasing the capacity of what are labelled sustainable reception places. These will be created across Flanders and take account of what the local area can take.

“In the first phase our ambition is to set out 15 to 20 reception villages, where refugees can live. These won’t be the size of half a town, but include around 250 units where people can live, making things manageable” said the Flemish leader.

“It’s going to be quite a challenge and we will need the co-operation of everybody at all levels, citizens, organisations and associations. We are heading for difficult times”.