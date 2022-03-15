Another crèche has its licence revoked

Now the Flemish Health and Welfare Minister Wouter Beke (Christian democrat) has decided that the crèche’s licence should be withdrawn. The decision takes effect from 1 April.

The crèche in Kalmthout was placed under close supervision by the children’s agency Kind en Gezin after various shortcomings had come to light during an inspection. The shortcomings centred around too few staff being on hand at the crèche for a sufficient level of supervision to be provided for the children in its care.

Several parents of children at the crèche are reported to have volunteered to help make up for the shortcomings that came to light during the inspection.

In spite of this in August 2021 the Flemish government agency “Growing Up” decided that the crèche’s licence should be revoked. An appeal was lodged and the advisory committee that examined the appeal ruled in favour of the crèche so it was allowed to remain open. However, now the Flemish Health and Welfare Minister has decided that the crèche should close.

Mr Beke’s decision that dates from 1 March means that the crèche must close by April 1. Persistent violations of the licencing conditions by the crèche are cited as the basis for the minister’s decision. The proprietor of the crèche is said to have already been given ample time and opportunity to put things right.

The municipal authorities in Kalmthout have been informed of the situation. They will try to assist the parents of the 25 children that attend the crèche to find alternative childcare arrangements.