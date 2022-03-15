Culture and Media
Antwerp Fine Arts Museum welcomes first work

The Royal Museum of Fine Arts in Antwerp has been closed for over a decade now to allow a thorough renovation to proceed. Although the museum will only open to the public in September, a first painting has been rehung.

Colin Clapson

Fittingly, the work is an altarpiece by the Flemish painter and diplomat Sir Peter Paul Rubens, one of Antwerp’s greatest sons.  The operation was quite a challenge because hanging an altarpiece that is nearly seven metres long is no easy feat!

