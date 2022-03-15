Antwerp Fine Arts Museum welcomes first work
The Royal Museum of Fine Arts in Antwerp has been closed for over a decade now to allow a thorough renovation to proceed. Although the museum will only open to the public in September, a first painting has been rehung.
Fittingly, the work is an altarpiece by the Flemish painter and diplomat Sir Peter Paul Rubens, one of Antwerp’s greatest sons. The operation was quite a challenge because hanging an altarpiece that is nearly seven metres long is no easy feat!