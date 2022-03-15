Bruges’ Holy Blood Procession back on track!

Matthieu Clarysse is the co-ordinator of the pageant: “In 2020 the COVID-19 pandemic surprised us. Though preparations were well underway, we had to decide to cancel the procession. We were looking forward to 2021, but that had to be cancelled too when we saw how high infection rates were”.

This year the corona barometer indicates yellow and that means public events can proceed.

Nico Blontrock (Flemish Christian democrat) is Bruges alderman for culture: “The Covid Safe Ticket won’t be needed. Masking isn’t mandatory and there are no restrictions on capacity. This means people can once again be brought together to try on costumes and for rehearsals. The pageant includes 1,700 extras and 300 support staff. There are no restrictions on visitors either. Often 40,000 people turn up”.

Despite the pandemic a lot of energy was put into preparations for the next outing of Bruges’ holy blood.

Matthieu Clarysse: “We cleaned and repaired all the costumes. There are a lot of innovations too. The innovations of three seasons will be presented in one go. There are several new floats and 450 new costumes. People put on some pounds. Some costumes were made in the Seventies and no longer fitted their wearers”.