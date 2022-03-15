Crisis Phase coordination measures in place to help the capital cope with the influx of refugees from Ukraine

The decision came after talks involving the First Minister in the Brussels Regional Government Rudi Vervoort (Francophone socialist) and the mayors of the 19 municipalities that make up the Brussels-Capital Region. They met on Monday at the Regional Security Council (GVR)

Mr Lavaux told the Brussels regional news platform Bruzz that by entering the Regional Crisis Phase the regional and municipal authorities hope to optimise cooperation between the various authorities that are involved in the reception of refugees from Ukraine.

A Coordination Committee will coordinate aid to the refugees, medical, health and psycho-social care, the police, logical support, informing the public about the situation relating to the refugees and support to the municipal and regional administrations. The Coordinating Committee will work closely with the 19 municipal authorities.

At a meeting held on Tuesday morning the Coordinating Committee drew up an inventory of the measures and initiatives that are already in place for the reception of Ukrainian refugees. Ms Lavaux says that this is the first time ever that the Brussels-Capital Region has enter the Provincial Crisis Phase