Federal Government agrees on measures to soften the blow of the spiraling cost of energy

The temporary reduction of the rate of VAT from 21% to 6% that had previously been brought in for electricity will be extended to cover gas. Furthermore, the period during which the temporary VAT rate reduction will be in force has been extended to cover the period up to and including 30 September. The situation will be reassessed in mid-September. Depending on the price of energy then, some of the income lost to the exchequer by reducing VAT on domestic energy may be compensated for by increasing the level of duty levied on gas and electricity through what is described as an “intelligent VAT levy”.

Around one-third of Flemings and 50% of Walloons heat their homes with heating oil. The price of heating oil has risen spectacularly in recent months. To go some way to help compensate for this those that use heating oil to heat their homes will be given an energy cheque worth 200 euro. This comes on top of the heating grant of 100 euro per household that was announced last month.