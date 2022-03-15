Former Church Board Treasurer convicted of embezzling almost 70,000 euro

Between 2017 and 2019 he embezzled almost 70,000 euro from the Church Board’s coffers. He used the money to cover his personal expenses.

The man began as Treasurer of the Church Board just after having been released from prison where he had served a sentence for similar offences. He already had a string of convictions for forgery, breech of trust and embezzlement. He had previously been given a three-year prison sentence.

The man’s fraudulent practices eventually came to light and the Church Board contacted the police. The man admitted to having taken the money. He has now been sentenced to a year’s imprisonment and fined 1,600 euro.