Have you seen Skippy the kangaroo?

Frank Hillewaere is Skippy’s owner. He says that after his kangaroo escaped last weekend it headed straight for the German military cemetery the village is famous for and which is located in the Praet Wood. The kangaroo has become quite an attraction in the meantime.

“The whole village is looking for Skippy. At the weekend people headed for the wood to catch a glance of my animal”.

Skippy seems to be thriving in the Praet Wood.

“He will certainly survive in the wood” says Frank “but I’m afraid he will end up under a car”.

“I’m getting tons of messages from people who spotted the kangaroo. People really feel involved. The wood isn’t that big. There’s a high chance if you go for a walk, you will encounter Skippy. He’s not dangerous”.

Anybody who captures the animal can count on a reward from Frank: “I’ll pay the man or woman who captures Skippy a meal at a local restaurant”.

So how did Skippy escape? Frank’s goat left the gate open by accident.

Catching Skippy won’t be that easy. “Skippy is pretty tame but when people approach or he hears a lot of noise, he runs off” says Frank.