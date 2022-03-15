Mechelen starts installing first residential units for Ukrainian refugees

In total there will be 20 units, the first four of which were delivered and installed on Tuesday morning. Each of the 20 residential units will have room for between 2 and 3 people. Around 20 hotel rooms at the Montréal are also being made available for the refugees and they will have use of a common room inside the hotel building.

The Mayor of Mechelen Alexander Vandersmissen (liberal) told VRT News "The aim is that all the units will be ready and have electricity and water by sometime next week. It will be an achievement to do this in such a short period of time. We want to have everything ready as soon as possible in order to be able receive the refugees here. There are currently about 10 Ukrainian families in Mechelen that are being put up by private citizens."

There is capacity for a total of 600 refugees in the homes of Mechelen people that have offered to take them in. Around 110 Ukrainians will be given accommodation in social housing that is manage by the City of Mechelen.