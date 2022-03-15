Middelkerke resort welcomes sand sculpture festival

Middelkerke is the place to be this summer, if you wish to admire a Tyrannosaurus Rex, a Triceratops or a Brachiosaurus, at least one made of sand.

The festival now moves to a site near the De Greef square that is handy if you want to combine your visit with a journey on our coastal tram e.g. from Ostend. The festival itself will be 50% bigger than last year.