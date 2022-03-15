Middelkerke resort welcomes sand sculpture festival
It is going to be an exciting year in the family seaside resort of Middelkerke (West Flanders) as it’s set to land the sand sculpture festival that in recent years had found a home in the neighbouring and arguably even more family-friendly resort of Westende. The next edition of the festival will be even bigger and will take the dinosaur as its theme.
Middelkerke is the place to be this summer, if you wish to admire a Tyrannosaurus Rex, a Triceratops or a Brachiosaurus, at least one made of sand.
The festival now moves to a site near the De Greef square that is handy if you want to combine your visit with a journey on our coastal tram e.g. from Ostend. The festival itself will be 50% bigger than last year.