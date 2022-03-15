Shelter a Ukrainian refugee: what you need to know

Tine Claus of the refugee organisation Vluchtelingenwerk Vlaanderen says refugees need a separate, safe space where they possess sufficient comfort and privacy: “They can share kitchen and bathroom facilities. A separate living space in addition to the bedroom is not required but would be nice. Many people will be only too happy with a bedroom. Check with the people you live with to make sure they think this is a good idea too. Don’t do it, if important changes, a renovation, a new baby, are on the way”.

Language can be a barrier. Most refugees have some English, but that’s no guarantee for perfect communication. The Flemish authorities have developed tools including pictograms to help.

Refugees from Ukraine enjoy all social provisions. They will qualify for minimum income benefit (leefloon) and can work.

When all formalities are fulfilled, it is possible to let accommodation at an agreed rate. “It’s best to consult the local authorities” says Didier Vanderslycke, who is helping refugees find accommodation.

Refugees may be expected to contribute towards running costs. “It’s best to discuss these matters at the beginning” says Didier. “The municipality can help by putting things down on paper”.

People who provide refugees with accommodation should inform the local authorities. In this way, when the refugees receive benefit or earn money, they will be responsible for their own tax affairs.

Didier believes accommodation will need to be provided for several months, possibly years. People can indicate what they feel is tenable. “Forms from the municipality usually ask you how many refugees you can take and for how long. Then the authorities know when they will need to find alternative accommodation”.

It's also a good idea to be clear with the refugees the accommodation is a temporary matter.

Tine Claus says a good chat can often ease tensions resulting from communication difficulties. If there is a conflict, the municipal authorities are your first port of call and they can mediate. If that doesn’t work the municipality can look for alternative accommodation.

Screening of accommodation should form part of the process, but the municipalities really have their work cut out for them just organising the accommodation. Ukrainian refugees must know where they can head if they have any serious complaints.

More information is available in English and Ukrainian on the Belgian government website info-ukraine. Municipalities are also expected to organise information sessions soon.