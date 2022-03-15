Volunteers from Belgium sign up for Ukraine’s foreign legion

18 people of various nationalities have already left for Ukraine to join the international legion.

“We have spoken with around 50 people so far” says Vladislava Litiaga of the Ukrainian embassy. During these conversations the embassy is eager to learn if the volunteers have military experience and a clean police record.

Last week Belgian justice minister Van Quickenborne (Flemish liberal) made it clear that volunteers leaving Belgium to join Ukrainian forces are not violating Belgian legislation on mercenaries. Belgian state intelligence does plan to vet the profiles of the volunteers.

The Ukrainian embassy too is checking people out.

“We take a look at volunteers Facebook profiles to make sure they have not been radicalised” Ms Litiaga said.

A new group will be leaving soon the embassy confirms, though it didn’t want to be drawn on numbers and the exact departure date.