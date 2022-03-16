COVID-19: both cases and hospitalisations up

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 12 March, 7,936 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is up 31% on the week.

In the week to 15 March on average 156 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure is up 9% on the week.

2,182 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. The figure is up 9% on the week. 180 patients are in intensive care – down 9% on the week.

In the week to 12 March on average 19 deaths a day were linked to Covid. Since the start of the pandemic 30,472 deaths have been linked to Covid.

On average 34,771 tests are carried out each day in the week to 12 March. 25.3% of tests came back positive. The figure is up 4.3%.

Belgium’s reproduction figure stands at 1.05. 100 sick people pass the virus on to 105 others and the pandemic is widening.

7,064,982 people have had a booster or third jab i.e. 61% of the population. 79% of the population is fully vaccinated.