Dust from the Sahara reaches Belgium

The storms jettison an awful lot of dust into higher layers of the atmosphere. If the wind is in the right direction, this sand can end up in Flanders. If it rains, the dust is washed out of the air and ends up at ground level often covering cars.

Wednesday is supposed to be subtropical with subtropical air pushing highs towards 20°C says VRT weatherman Frank Deboosere. “Dust from the Sahara will remain hanging in the air and that changes the colour of the light too”.

The phenomenon will be most noticeable in the provinces of Namur, Hainault, Luxembourg, West and East Flanders, where Sahara dust is present in air levels at an altitude of several kilometres.

Rain is forecast for tonight and that will wash the dust out of the atmosphere. Thursday will be cooler as the wind becomes northerly and the dust from the Sahara will be blown away until next time.

The video top shows the effect dust from the Sahara had in Spain yesterday, the video below sunrise in Flanders.