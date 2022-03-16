War in Ukraine: emergency reception centre opens in Sint-Lambrechts-Woluwe

The Red Cross centre comes in addition to a first centre operated by the Belgian asylum and migration agency Fedasil in Molenbeek (Brussels).

“The new centre is intended to provide refugees without friends or relatives in Belgium with a first reception place. It’s for people who have not yet been designated a reception place in one of our municipalities. They can stay here for one or two days. Then they will move on to the town or municipality they have been referred to, where they can stay for longer” says the Red Cross’s Jan Poté.

Ukrainian refugees will also receive practical information about their stay in Belgium. The second emergency reception centre is much bigger than the one in Molenbeek that can only accommodate 250.

“Some 80 to 100 people stay at that first centre every day. It’s not yet being used at full capacity. We’ve been asked to prepare for a much larger influx. Hopefully we will never need this capacity, but we are ready” says Poté.