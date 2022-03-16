Fire-fighter dies at blaze at former Sheraton Hotel

It was around 3:30AM this morning that the fire started. Fire-fighters struggled to reach the fire between the first and second storeys, but finally managed to put it out.

The fire-fighter who was killed was crushed by an elevator.

“We quickly managed to free him” says the fire service’s Walter Derieuw “but he died of his injuries. Our fire service family has received a tremendous blow. Colleagues are now getting support”.

The squad tackling the blaze was immediately replaced by other fire officers. The accident is the subject of an investigation. Part of the building that houses the Thon Hotel is again in use. 300 guests there needed to be evacuated due to the smoke. Four guests suffered smoke inhalation and needed hospital treatment.

The Rogier metro station was evacuated. Buses, trams and metros are not being allowed to stop, but lines 3 and 4 and now once again operating.