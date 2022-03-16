Nearly 4,000 evictions a year in Brussels

“The figure doesn’t conflict with recent estimates. It only includes evictions that went via the courts. It does not include administrative evictions or the eviction of people who were staying at premises illegally” says researcher Eva Swyngedouw of the VUB.

To compile the figure the researchers looked through the paper archives of the 18 civil magistrates’ courts.

The researchers were surprised by the fact that evictions are a Brussels-wide phenomenon. More evictions take place in the City of Brussels and Molenbeek than in more affluent suburbs like the Woluwes.

Swyngedouw says the fact more people may be struggling to pay their rent is the most likely cause of the higher rate in poorer areas.

In 8 out of 10 cases arears relating to the rent are to blame for the eviction. Justices of the Peace sometimes also need to intervene when tenants refuse to leave after their lease is up.

The researchers say the figure underlines the seriousness of the housing crisis and the problem of poverty in Brussels.

“There’s a shortage of social housing and often long waiting lists. Many of the houses being let are of poor quality too. These are problems that need to be sorted” says Swyngedouw.