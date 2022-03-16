Two Belgian soldiers have joined Ukraine’s defence

One of the soldiers indicated his intentions before he left. The defence department tried to change his mind but failed. The soldier resigned before he left for Ukraine.

A second soldier left without resigning.

“He is now illegally absent” says Cédric Maes, spokesman for the defence minister. “After 21 days a royal decree can be drawn up sacking the soldier with immediate effect. The soldier swore an oath that he is now not complying with as a result of his illegal absence”.

The soldier won’t receive any pay during his absence.

The defence department won’t be drawn on the soldiers’ ranks. They left without any weapons.

“No equipment has been taken from the base, no weapons or any other sophisticated equipment. We can’t rule out they took clothing, a backpack or shoes. That belongs to the soldiers’ personal equipment and can be stored at home”.

The Belgian army earlier warned against such behaviour.

“Behaviour like this won’t be tolerated in any respect and a prosecution on charges of insubordination will follow” Admiral Hofman, the Belgian chief of staff, wrote in an internal memo.

Whether the two soldiers will face criminal prosecution is unclear. If they join the Ukrainian foreign legion, they will in all likelihood not be committing a crime. If they commit war crimes, a prosecution is on the cards.