Ukraine 1212 fundraiser counts on your generosity

Donations are welcome on the following account number: BE19 0000 0000 1212.

The cash raised will be handed over to the aid organisations united in the 12-12 Consortium: the Belgian Red Cross, Caritas International Belgium, Handicap International, Doctors of the World, Oxfam Belgium, Plan International and UNICEF Belgium. Different organisations will receive a different share of the donations collected.

Plan International’s Wouter Stes explains that all seven organisations are experts in offering emergency aid. This will now chiefly happen in co-operation with partner countries including Ukraine, Moldova, Romania and Poland. “The idea is that we each build on our own expertise in the field to meet the needs of the people there as much as possible” says Stes.

The organisations will provide help for the reception of refugees in Ukraine and neighbouring countries, urgent medical aid, food, water, hygiene, education, psychological support as well as protection.

Gifts of forty euros and more are tax-deductible.

Wouter Stes suggests that people who wish to help in other ways contact one of the organisations as they are all in need of volunteers.