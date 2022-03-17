New brawl at asylum centre

Five van loads of police needed to be deployed. Four brawlers were arrested and they are not being allowed back to the asylum centre.

“One resident was attacked with a knife” explains police officer Glenn Verdru. “He sustained light injuries and needed to be taken to hospital”.

Wednesday’s brawl involved several dozen asylum seekers and was noticeably smaller than the fracas on Tuesday when a hundred residents took part.

The local authorities are seeking talks with everybody involved in the asylum centre to prevent any recurrence. Mayor Dominique Cool: “Everybody in the federal government says they are outraged and unhappy about the brawls. That means it’s time to do something. It’s not tenable to have dozens of police deployed all the time to restore order. They have other things to do. I hope the federal asylum agency Fedasil that is in charge of reception quickly tells us how they plan to deal with the problem. I’m going to be asked to be more involved, so I can reassure local people”.