First Belgian shrimp peeling championship unveiled

The championship is being staged on 26 June during the Shrimp Festival in Oostduinkerke (Koksijde). Koksijde likes to promote itself as ‘Shrimp Town’. It was the Royal Order of Mounted Shrimp Fishers that hit on the idea of organising a Belgian shrimp peeling competition. Competition rules are quite simple. Every participant gets ten minutes to peel grey North Sea shrimps. A jury will check whether the shrimps are well peeled. Each pot of shrimps will then be weighed and the peeler of the pot that weighs the most will be able to call herself or himself “Belgian champion”.

“Everybody can take part” says tourism alderman Geersens. “That includes people from outside the municipality. Two champions will be selected: the best shrimp peeler overall and the best Koksijde shrimp peeler. Foreign entrants may take part too! A French delegation from Leffrinckoucke is definitely expected as it’s there the world championships are organised”.

All eyes are now on Katty Vanmassenhove (photo top) from Wenduine. She’s the three-fold world champion. Will she take part?