Flemish students pick up a second diploma abroad

As a result of the co-operation students can complete their first two years of study in their home country studying abroad in their third year.

Thomas More University points to the benefits. Students will do all their studies in English for a full year. Moreover, many businesses are on the look out for students with international experience.

At the minute three Flemish Bachelor students studying Business Management – business and enterprise and a further three students studying Supply Chain Management are getting this opportunity. A similar number of Lithuanian students will be given an identical chance.

Business studies in Geel and Kaunas are being matched.

“This goes further than the Erasmus exchange that allows students to study abroad for one semester and only lands you a diploma from your home university or polytechnic” says Sofie Peeters of the Thomas More University. “It’s good for your language skills and shows you can study abroad in English for an entire year. We also see many businesses are looking for students with a broad international attitude that takes them out of their comfort zone. It’s something you prove by studying abroad for a year”.

The Flemish university also operates a similar scheme with a polytechnic in Mons (Wallonia).