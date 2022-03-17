Gomer Goof set to strike again!

A special anniversary album appeared in 2017, the sixtieth anniversary of Gomer’s creation. Belgian and international comic strip cartoonists were only too pleased to be invited to contribute: Merho, Urbanus, Jonas Geirnaert, Lectrr, Kim Duchateau and Gerben Valkema all put their best foot forward.

Dupuis has now chosen a Canadian to step into Franquin’s footsteps. Delafontaine read every interview Franquin ever gave and has studied the cartoonist’s entire oeuvre. Delaf intends to stick closely to Franquin’s example.

The new album with the working title “Goof strikes again” marks the publisher’s centenary and Gomer Goof’s 65th. The Dutch album is released on 19 October 2022.