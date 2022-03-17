Gomer Goof set to strike again!
A quarter of a century after his last big adventure Belgium’s laziest comic strip hero is set to return with a new album. Cartoonist André Franquin created Gomer Goof (Guust Flater in Dutch, Gaston Lagaffe in French) in 1957 but apart from one exception no albums have appeared since his death in 1997.
Canadian cartoonist Marc Delafontaine – Delaf - will draw the new adventures after the Dupuis publishing house reached agreement with Franquin’s heirs.
Franquin conceived a character, who in contrast with most comic strip heroes didn’t possess a talent for anything except avoiding doing any work. Gomer worked as an office boy at Dupuis Publishers. His adventures appeared in the weekly comics Robbedoes and Spirou. 32 million albums were sold in 27 different languages.
A special anniversary album appeared in 2017, the sixtieth anniversary of Gomer’s creation. Belgian and international comic strip cartoonists were only too pleased to be invited to contribute: Merho, Urbanus, Jonas Geirnaert, Lectrr, Kim Duchateau and Gerben Valkema all put their best foot forward.
Dupuis has now chosen a Canadian to step into Franquin’s footsteps. Delafontaine read every interview Franquin ever gave and has studied the cartoonist’s entire oeuvre. Delaf intends to stick closely to Franquin’s example.
The new album with the working title “Goof strikes again” marks the publisher’s centenary and Gomer Goof’s 65th. The Dutch album is released on 19 October 2022.