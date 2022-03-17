King Filip offers accommodation to Ukrainian refugees

One family home in Brussels and a second in Wallonia are being readied to welcome three Ukrainian families.

The Royal Trust manages some seventy castles and other buildings across Belgium. Jan Smets, president of the Royal Trust, says that providing accommodation to Ukrainian refugees is fully in agreement with the views of the Belgian royals: “King Filip and Queen Mathilde too are very concerned about the fate of Ukrainian refugees. Both the royal couple and the Royal Trust set great store by the social dimension”.

It's not the first time the Royal Trust provides accommodation to people in need. Following last summer’s floods in Wallonia three families were given shelter.