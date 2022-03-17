E-scooters banned from pavements and for under 16s

The rise of these new forms of mobility is also noticeable in the accident statistics. In 2020 there were over 200 accidents involving electronic scooters. Two people were killed. By last year the number of accidents had risen to over 1,000.

Federal mobility minister Gilkinet says the ban on under 16s should prevent children and young teenagers from ending up in traffic on vehicles that can do up to 25 km/h and are not always stable or easy to drive.

E-scooters and the like were tolerated on the pavement if they stuck to walking speed, but this rule is often violated. A total ban is easier to enforce the ministers say. Fines of up to 58 euros can be meted out for non-compliance. People with limited mobility will still be able to use mobility scooters on the pavement.

Two people on an e-scooter is also being banned.

Special parking zones for such vehicles will also be required to avoid the chaotic and dangerous scenes on our pavements we have unfortunately now become used to. People who don’t stick to the rules and park a scooter haphazardly risk fines of up to 116 euros.

The new rules should be enforced by the summer.